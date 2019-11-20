Web Presence: John Clay Dickinson, Co-Owner of Florida Scuba Divers, Announces Shop's One-Year Anniversary

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Florida is one of the United States' hottest destinations for good reason. Home to the Walt Disney World Resort, the nightlife capital of Miami, a population as diverse as its ecosystem, year-round sunshine, and miles upon miles of shimmering waters and pristine beaches, it's no wonder the state attracted more than 111 million domestic travelers, 10 million overseas visitors, and 3.5 million Canadian tourists in 2018 alone. It's also home to 21.3 million residents proud of the state's unique blend of rich history and culture, modern infrastructure and industry, and stunning natural beauty. It's the latter that drew John Clay Dickinson and Rachel Janea McGinnis to the Sunshine State. The pair, who have called Florida home for decades now, are the owners of Florida Scuba Divers. Marine professionals with extensive experience in SCUBA and marine exploration and conservation, John Clay Dickinson and Rachel Janea McGinnis are ecstatic to celebrate the shop's one-year anniversary this December.

Florida Scuba Divers is the area's one-stop-shop for all things SCUBA. They sell a broad range of products, from dive suits to gear, and offer e-learning and certifications to divers of all levels from beginning to advanced. Within one year in business, John Clay Dickinson and Rachel Janea McGinnis are proud to have served countless customers and inspired a love of SCUBA in numerous newcomers, in addition to sharing their extensive expertise with fellow seasoned divers. With a dedication to quality products, exceptional education, and stellar customer care, the shop has earned 123 well-earned five-star reviews from customers via Google Business Reviews as of November.

John Clay Dickinson, who began his military career at age 17 and retired from the US Air Force after 20 years of service, worked in medical recruiting for several years before dedicating himself and to his true passions: marine exploration and conservation, full-time. He has owned two dive shops in Palm Beach County and was featured on Shark Week for his find of a population of Sawfish in the Northern Palm Beach area. He and partner Rachel Janea McGinnis are looking forward to educating and inspiring more Florida tourists and residents about the ocean and its treasures in the years to come.

