The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% between 2019-2023

The report, global coal tar pitch market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on application and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Himadri Speciality Chemical JFE Holdings Koppers NIPPON STEEL SUMITOMO METAL Rain Carbon



Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Coal Tar Pitch Market 2019-2023: Application

Aluminum smelters Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Graphite electrodes Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increasing use of aluminum across various industries will drive the coal tar pitch market

Coal tar pitch has many applications. It is used in paving roads, as a binder in asphalt products, and as a base for paint and coatings. Coal tar pitch is also an important material in the production of aluminum, is used as a binding agent in the production of graphite electrodes, used in electric arc furnaces in steel plants, and in carbon anodes used in aluminum smelters. Thus, the increasing use of aluminum across various industries will drive the coal tar pitch market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing use of coal tar pitch in roofing An emerging trend in the coal tar pitch market

Coal tar pitch is increasingly being used in roofing as it is resistant to harsh chemicals, ultraviolet (UV) rays, and water that may have an adverse impact on the roofing in buildings. No other roofing product can provide the same cold flow/self-healing property as coal tar. Coal tar's self-healing properties and resistance to harmful elements also contributes to making low maintenance roofs. Such beneficial characteristics of coal tar pitch for roofing are promoting their use over alternatives such as TPO.

Increasing use of advanced types of coal tar pitch

Use of coal tar pitch-based needle coke in lithium-ion batteries

Use of coal tar pitch in roofing

