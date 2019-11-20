Ele.me, one of China's two dominant food delivery platforms, will offer value-added services such as customer data analysis and technical support to merchants as a new revenue stream, after years of breakneck growth have offered disappointing returns and left the market overcrowded. Company CEO Wang Lei announced the move at a press conference on Tuesday, where he remarked that food delivery industry revenue growth has dropped to 30% this year, down from 90% in the first half of 2018. Neither company has yet posted a net profit from their delivery businesses.

