Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 20.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 874315 ISIN: US0123481089 Ticker-Symbol: AII 
Frankfurt
20.11.19
08:20 Uhr
76,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,66 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
75,00
76,50
22:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALBANY INTERNATIONAL CORP76,00+0,66 %