Glidecart Inc.: Glidecart to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 20, 2019 / Glidecart Inc., a free urban transportation service today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Thursday, December 12th at 9:30 AM PST / 12:30 PM EST. Founders Wyatt Bare and Jonathan Tessler will be presenting and meeting with investors.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Glidecart Inc.

Glidecart Inc. is a transportation network company that offers ride service hailing at no cost to the consumer. The Los Angeles-based company uses mobile tracking to offer transportation to multiple consumers simultaneously using environmentally friendly carts.

Glidecart Inc. offers a unique environmentally friendly solution to the last mile problem for everyday consumers in urban areas, while also allowing for commuting and transportation up to three miles in any direction. Glidecart is able to offer a cheaper service than public transportation and other ride-hailing services that takes a user directly to their destination through the use of advertising. Glidecart displays advertisements on the outside of the vehicles, allowing the service to be of no cost to the consumer. Glidecart drivers are independent contractors and work completely for tips.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.



