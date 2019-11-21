The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 35% between 2019-2023

The report, global LNG bunkering market, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on end-users and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Vendor classification Eagle LNG Gasum Royal Dutch Shell The Linde Group Total



Expansion of the marine logistics market will drive the LNG bunkering market

The expansion of the marine logistics market will be one of the major factors behind the LNG bunkering market growth. Maritime transport allows industrial development by supporting manufacturing, bringing together consumers, intermediate and capital goods industries, and promoting regional economic and trade integration. The seaborne trade has also grown especially, in developing economies like Africa, Asia, Oceania, and the Americas due to increasing trade of dry cargo, gas, and petroleum products. This growth in marine logistics business positively impacts the demand for LNG bunkering.

Technological advancements in LNG bunkering- An emerging trend in the LNG bunkering market

Technological advancements in LNG bunkering is one of the major LNG bunkering market trends expected to propel market growth. Vendors in the market are increasingly investing and adopting advanced technologies to secure their market position. For instance, in 2018, the European Maritime Safety Agency announced the use of sniffer technology to monitor 0.5% sulfur cap on bunker fuel. Such developments are expected to boost the efficiency of LNG bunkering vessels.

