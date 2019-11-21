Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB29 ISIN: CA0738981087 Ticker-Symbol: B6K2 
Tradegate
20.11.19
18:21 Uhr
0,110 Euro
+0,005
+4,27 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BEARING LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BEARING LITHIUM CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,096
0,113
20.11.
0,097
0,111
20.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEARING LITHIUM
BEARING LITHIUM CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEARING LITHIUM CORP0,110+4,27 %