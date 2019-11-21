Technavio has been monitoring the global pouch packaging machinery market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.73 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006016/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global pouch packaging machinery market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 148-page research report with TOC on "Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Analysis Report by Product (HFFS, VFFS, and SUP), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020 2024".

The market is driven by the rising focus on improving the accuracy and efficiency of filling pouches. In addition, the introduction of robotics in pouch packaging machinery is anticipated to further boost the growth of the pouch packaging machinery market.

Many enterprises, particularly, in the food industry are opting for pouch packaging machinery with high efficiency and accuracy since an under-filled pouch may lead to consumer complaints. Technologies such as programmable logic controller (PLC) are playing a key role in enhancing the filling accuracy of pouch packaging machineries. In addition, vendors are also incorporating additional features to accelerate the filling speed and control the flow rate. Thus, the rising focus of vendors on adding innovative features to their pouch packaging machinery will eventually drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for FREE.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pouch Packaging Machinery Market Companies:

Barry-Wehmiller Companies

Barry-Wehmiller Companies is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as packaging equipment, engineering IT consulting, paper processing equipment, and converting equipment. The company offer products such as horizontal flow wrapper machines through BW Flexible Systems for the pouch packaging machinery market.

Coesia Spa

Coesia Spa is headquartered in the Italy and operates under business segments including advanced automated machinery and materials, industrial process solutions, and other. The company offers products such as SB 170, SC+, S 90, and Pouch King PCU-2000 through its Volpak SAU and R.A Jones Co.

Duravant LLC

Duravant LLC is headquartered in the US and has business operations under various business segments, namely food Processing, packaging, and material handling. In November 2018, Mespack, a part of Duravant, launched augmented reality glasses that allow the person wearing them a 360° stereoscopic vision of large-scale equipment. The company offer products such as horizontal packaging machines, packaging machines for pre-made pouches, and continuous horizontal packaging machines though Mespack SL.

GEA Group AG

GEA Group AG is headquartered in the Germany and offers products through the following business segments including business area equipment and business area solutions. The company offers products such as GEA SmartPacker CX400 and GEA SmartPacker CX250-H.

PFM Packaging Machinery Spa

PFM Packaging Machinery Spa is headquartered in Italy and offers products through the following business segments: horizontal flowpack machines, vertical form fill seal machinery, complete packaging lines, and multihead weighers The company offers products such as horizontal packaging machines, including BG 2800-4800 and Blizzard Cut and Flow Wrap; and vertical packaging machines like Comet and D-Series.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pouch Packaging Machinery Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

HFFS

VFFS

SUP

Pouch Packaging Machinery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006016/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com