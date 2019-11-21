The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% between 2019-2023
The report, global hookah charcoal market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on distribution channel and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006021/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hookah charcoal market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
This report on the hookah charcoal market includes:
Hookah charcoal market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Distribution Channel
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Hookah Charcoal Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Carbopol
- COCOURTH
- Fumari
- Haze Tobacco LLC
- HookahJohn
- Lizzaik General Trading
- Nu Tobacco
- Pharaohs Hookahs
- PT PIONARA PRODUCTION INTERNATIONAL
- ShopStarbuzz
Hookah Charcoal Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Hookah Charcoal Market 2019-2023: Distribution Landscape
- Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Expansion of the middle-class population and increase in disposable income will drive the hookah charcoal market
The expansion of the middle-class population along with the increase in disposable income has led to higher demand for luxurious smoked tobacco products including hookah charcoal. The growth in disposable income has increased the purchasing power of consumers, particularly those belonging to the middle-class segment. Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing a steady rise in the middle-class population. Moreover, changing lifestyles and rapid urbanization have prompted bar chains and nightclubs to provide hookah as a key offering along with drinks and food items.
Rising Popularity of Flavored Hookah- An emerging trend in the hookah charcoal market
Flavored hookah is gaining popularity among millennials and young smokers as it releases aromatic smoke which is more pleasant to inhale compared to non-flavored hookahs. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the popularity of hookah bars and cafes, especially in areas frequented by students and young adults. In addition, the growing number of food establishments offering a variety of hookah flavors along with premium alcohol and multicuisine food will further drive the hookah charcoal market growth during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/hookah-charcoal-market-industry-analysis
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
Market Trends
- Growing demand for natural charcoal
- Rising popularity of flavored hookah
- Expansion of online distribution network
Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
For More Information Click Here
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120006021/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com