The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5% between 2019-2023

The report, global hookah charcoal market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on distribution channel and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global hookah charcoal market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hookah Charcoal Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Carbopol COCOURTH Fumari Haze Tobacco LLC HookahJohn Lizzaik General Trading Nu Tobacco Pharaohs Hookahs PT PIONARA PRODUCTION INTERNATIONAL ShopStarbuzz



Hookah Charcoal Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hookah Charcoal Market 2019-2023: Distribution Landscape

Offline Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Expansion of the middle-class population and increase in disposable income will drive the hookah charcoal market

The expansion of the middle-class population along with the increase in disposable income has led to higher demand for luxurious smoked tobacco products including hookah charcoal. The growth in disposable income has increased the purchasing power of consumers, particularly those belonging to the middle-class segment. Developing countries such as China and India are witnessing a steady rise in the middle-class population. Moreover, changing lifestyles and rapid urbanization have prompted bar chains and nightclubs to provide hookah as a key offering along with drinks and food items.

Rising Popularity of Flavored Hookah- An emerging trend in the hookah charcoal market

Flavored hookah is gaining popularity among millennials and young smokers as it releases aromatic smoke which is more pleasant to inhale compared to non-flavored hookahs. Furthermore, there has been an increase in the popularity of hookah bars and cafes, especially in areas frequented by students and young adults. In addition, the growing number of food establishments offering a variety of hookah flavors along with premium alcohol and multicuisine food will further drive the hookah charcoal market growth during the forecast period.

Growing demand for natural charcoal

Rising popularity of flavored hookah

Expansion of online distribution network

