Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904596 ISIN: US8688612048 Ticker-Symbol: SGN 
Tradegate
20.11.19
17:42 Uhr
6,555 Euro
+0,010
+0,15 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,520
6,580
08:31
6,510
6,540
08:31
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SURGUTNEFTEGAS
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SURGUTNEFTEGAS PJSC ADR6,555+0,15 %