'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD) 'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on PDMR Shareholding 21-Nov-2019 / 07:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Valery Egorov 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status the member of the Board of Directors of "Surgutneftegas" PJSC b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name "Surgutneftegas" Public Joint Stock Company b) LEI 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of ordinary shares the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code RU0008926258 b) Nature of the sales of shares transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) 46.036 RUB 800,000 shares 36,828,800.00 RUB d) Aggregated 36,828,800.00 RUB information Aggregated 800,000 shares volume Price 46.036 RUB e) Date of the 2019.11.19 transaction f) Place of the outside a trading venue transaction ISIN: US8688612048 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SGGD LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894 Sequence No.: 30606 EQS News ID: 918391 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 21, 2019 01:37 ET (06:37 GMT)