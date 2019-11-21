Kia unleashes untamed Seltos X-Line concepts at 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show

Trail Attack Concept takes Seltos capability out of the suburbs and into parts unknown

Urban Concept eagerly chews up the most intimidating potholes, taking on anything the mean streets can dish out

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moments after unveiling the all-new 2021 Seltos SUV at the Los Angeles Auto Show, Kia Motors America (KMA) let two exciting Seltos concepts off their leash. Flanking their production counterpart on-stage, the Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept and Seltos X-Line Urban Concept present unique approaches to pump up capability while remaining firmly entrenched in reality. Conceived and penned at Kia Design Center America, and built by Zero to 60 Designs of Corona, CA, the concepts are meant to further convey the active lifestyles Seltos owners will embrace.

"The Seltos is an exciting addition Kia's tough and rugged lineup of Kia SUVs," said Michael Cole, president, KMA. "But the Kia brand is always looking toward the future and we are eager to show what may wait just around the corner. These new concepts are meant to get the creative juices flowing and illustrate what the ultimate Seltos could be."

Seltos X-Line Trail Attack Concept

Small SUVs are perfect for city slickers. But even urbanites like to occasionally take the road less traveled and that's what the Trail Attack Concept is all about. The custom two-tone paint scheme evokes a stirring desert sunset and the eight ultra-bright Hella auxiliary lights mounted on the front bumper and roof light up the night once the sun dips below the dunes.

Seltos X-Line Urban Concept

The city can often feel as rough and tumble as the most challenging off-road trail and the Urban Concept is the perfect companion for such mean streets. Inspired by the imposing glass and steel skyscrapers of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the Urban Concept's custom slate gray paint scheme is highlighted by a gloss-black roof panel for a splash of stark modernity.

For more detailed information about Seltos X-Line, please refer to Kia Motors' media website: kianewscenter.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033499/Seltos_X_Line_Concepts.jpg