Refreshed Niro Hybrid debuts at Los Angeles Auto Show

New headlights, grille and wheels highlight exterior changes

Added tech upgrades and more Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kia Motors America (KMA) unveiled the enhanced Niro Hybrid. The popular and award-winning compact crossover receives several exterior enhancements for its mid-cycle refresh, including new projector-type headlights and fog lamps, a new diamond-pattern grille and dual chevron-shaped LED daytime running lights. The rear faux skid plate is wider and more pronounced, the rear LED combination lights have more technological appeal than previous, and there are new 16-inch and 18-inch alloy wheel designs.

"It's difficult to improve on a winning formula," said Michael Cole, president, KMA, "but we're always striving to improve every product we sell and the enhanced 2020 Niro provides new owners the latest and greatest while retaining the value, utility and performance of the original Niro."

Inside, the new Niro display is more streamlined, incorporating a re-styled 7-inch instrument cluster with improved drive mode graphics and 8-inch standard touchscreen display, or optional navigation with a 10.25-inch screen and Harman/Kardon premium audio system, all with the easy to use interface Kia is famous for. Optional paddle shifters for a sportier driving experience and active regenerative braking control, optional electronic parking brake, and optional mood lighting with six different colors wrap up the interior mods.

Powertrain and exterior and interior dimensions and capacities are unchanged from the previous model. Enhancing the Niro's full suite of available Kia Drive Wise Advanced Driver Assistance Systems1 are newly added Lane Following & Lane Keeping Assist and High Beam Assist.

Pricing of the Niro is not yet available and will be announced closer to the on-sale date early in 2020. The 2020 Niro Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) will receive the identical enhancements to the 2020 Niro. It is also expected to go on sale early in 2020 and pricing will be announced closer to that time.

