Zoovu establishes office in Berlin in line with rapid growth in team and customer base

Zoovu, the AI Conversational Search Platform, today announced the opening of its new office in Berlin, fueled by major new client wins and double-digit growth in its workforce.

This news comes on the heels of several major announcements, including a $14 million Series B funding round led by Target Global and Beringea. Zoovu also tripled its customer base in just over one year and expanded its product offering to deliver a first-of-its-kind, AI-powered platform that solves the "choice paralysis" phenomenon through AI conversational search to engage, understand, convert and delight.

The Berlin office opening will allow Zoovu to better serve its growing customer base in the region and foster closer partnerships. This opening is the latest as Zoovu continues its exponential growth, with other new offices and expansions including London, Boston, New York, Sao Paulo, and Vienna.

"Berlin was a natural choice when expanding our operations in the DACH region, as a cultural epicenter with a diverse and talented technology community. With our strong Berlin team, we are committed to driving results for our customers. Only Zoovu provides the solution required by businesses today, to meet the needs for conversational search. Our platform is built to help consumers thrive when shopping online, and we are pleased to announce further expansion in the DACH market," said Rob Mullen, CEO at Zoovu.

"Zoovu has grown significantly in the last two years. This new office opening in Berlin is the logical next step to serve the fast-growing customer base in Germany. This increased presence proves Zoovu's unwavering commitment to bring the latest technology innovation to the DACH market." said Ariel Luedi, Director of the Board and former CEO at SAP Hybris.

Zoovu is hiring exceptional talent to support growth in the region. Candidates who are ready to shape the future of Conversational Search are welcome to apply.

Open positions are listed at: zoovu.com/careers.

About zoovu

Zoovu is the ultimate AI-driven conversational search platform helping customers find the things they're looking for by having a conversation. We turn every search into a conversation that leads to a fruitful shopping experience for the customer, the brand, and the retailer!

More than 2,500 brands and retailers use Zoovu to have conversations that convert including Amazon, Coty, Whirlpool and Canon. Zoovu operates worldwide in 500+ product categories, across all languages. See more at: zoovu.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005792/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Sarah Assous

s.assous@zoovu.com