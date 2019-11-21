SThree (STHR) SThree: 2019 Capital Markets Day 21-Nov-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 21 November 2019 SThree plc ("SThree," the "Group" or the "Company") 2019 Capital Markets Day SThree plc, the international specialist staffing business focused on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is hosting a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors this afternoon in London. A series of presentations will be given on SThree's vision, purpose, financial model, strategy and its implementation across the regions; they will also include references to the shape and scale of the Group's ambitions out to 2024.* SThree will be releasing its usual Full Year trading update on 12th December. The Capital Markets Day presentation will not contain any references to current trading. A webcast of the event and presentation materials will be available on the Group's website www.sthree.com as soon as possible after the event. * These ambitions include market share, conversion ratio, free cashflow conversion ratio and people & societal goals, none of which should be construed as a profit forecast. There is no certainty over t he timing or probability of achieving these ambitions and they are dependent on a variety of assumptions and factors, both macro-economic and company-specific. No material new information is expected to be disclosed at this event. - Ends - Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer Steve Hornbuckle, Group Company Secretary Alma PR 020 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Hilary Buchanan Notes to editors SThree is a leading international STEM specialist staffing business, providing permanent and contract specialist staff to a diverse client base of over 9,000 clients. The Group's operations cover the Technology, Banking & Finance, Energy, Engineering and Life Sciences sectors. With a multi-brand strategy, the Group establishes new operations to address growth opportunities. SThree brands include Computer Futures, Huxley Associates, Progressive and The Real Staffing Group. The Group has a network of 46 offices in 16 countries, of which 39 are outside the UK, with circa 3,100 employees. SThree plc is quoted on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority under the ticker symbol STHR and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 Sequence No.: 30547 EQS News ID: 918223 End of Announcement EQS News Service

