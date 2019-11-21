Invitation to Kværner ASA's Capital Market Update 12 December 2019

21 November 2019 - Kværner ASA (KVAER) has the pleasure of inviting you to attend Kvaerner's Capital Market Update which will take place in Oslo, Norway on Thursday 12 December 2019 from 09:00 to approximately 11:00 CET. Registration opens at 08:45 and a lunch buffet will be served following the last session.



Date: Tuesday 12 December 2019

Registration: 08:45 CET

Presentations: 09:00 - 11:00 CET

Venue: Høyres Hus, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo City centre

Language: English

To register: Please send an email to ir@kvaerner.com

The presentations will be broadcasted live and on demand on www.kvaerner.com andhttps://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=98232496at 09:00 CET.

A detailed agenda will be published on www.kvarner.com.

Q&A session

There will be a Q&A session at the end of the presentation. A line mediator will provide information on how to ask questions.

Please join the event conference 5-10 minutes prior to the Q&A session approximately at 10:35 CET. You will be asked to provide the confirmation code, speaker name or the title of the conference.

Dial in details:

Local - Norway +47 2100 2610

Local - USA +1 929-477-0324

Local - UK +44 (0)330 336 9105

Local - Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6574

Confirmation code: 4346300

Event conference title: Capital Markets Update

One-to-one & group meetings:

In addition to the main presentations, management teams will be available for individual and group meetings. Please send a mail to Mona-Cathrin.Brekmo@dnb.noif you want to make an appointment. Meetings will be from 11:30 - 16:00 CET.

All presentation material will be made available on www.kvaerner.com and www.newsweb.no

For further information, please contact:

Media inquiries:

Torbjørn Andersen, VP IR & Communications, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 928 85 542, email: torbjorn.andersen@kvaerner.com

Investor inquiries:

Idar Eikrem, EVP & CFO, Kvaerner, Mob: +47 950 28 363, email: ir@kvaerner.com

About Kvaerner:

Kvaerner is a project execution specialist and a trusted advisor for our clients. We provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services and deliver advanced offshore and onshore installations around the world.

We have offices in seven countries and approximately 2 800 employees. Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) has the highest priority in our work, and we aim to deliver technology and solutions in a safe and sustainable way. Our passion, experience and expertise realise values for clients and societies. Kværner ASA, through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("Kvaerner"), is an international contractor and preferred partner for operators and contractors within oil and gas, renewable energy and in the field of engineering and fabrication.

In 2018, Kvaerner's Field Development segment had consolidated annual revenues of NOK 7.3 billion and the company reported an order backlog at 30 September 2019 of NOK 8.3 billion. Kvaerner is publicly listed with the ticker "KVAER" at the Oslo Stock Exchange. For further information, please visit www.kvaerner.com).

