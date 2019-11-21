ROADM technology and ALM fiber monitoring solution ensure reliable, high-capacity connectivity across Finland

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that CSC IT Center for Science, which operates the Finnish University and Research Network (FUNET), has deployed ADVA technology in response to soaring bandwidth demand. The new solution is now providing Finland's universities and research facilities with highly reliable connectivity at speeds up to 200Gbit/s. Built on the ADVA FSP 3000 open line system (OLS), the fully redundant network leverages ADVA's QuadFlex transponders and ultra-flexible ROADM technology. This enables FUNET to rapidly respond to increasing demand for new services and bandwidth at the touch of a button. Continual, real-time assurance is provided by ADVA's ALM fiber monitoring solution. The network is also ready to expand to 400Gbit/s, ensuring that it will satisfy the needs of Finland's research and education (R&E) community both now and in years to come.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005068/en/

ADVA's open technology will play a key role in the future of Finland's research and education community (Photo: Business Wire)

"ADVA's open, future-proof technology empowers us to support the ambitions of Finland's researchers, educators and students. They need constant access to high-bandwidth applications and enhanced data sharing. With this network, we can deliver fast, always-on services in a flexible and highly efficient way," said Matti Laipio, development manager, FUNET network, CSC IT Center for Science. "Our new solution connects more than 80 organizations with each other, with other Nordic R&E transport networks, and with the world. It also offers researchers rapid access to the high-performance supercomputer in Kajaani. What makes this deployment so valuable, though, is that it provides superb capacity while also enabling an easy route to further expansion. With the inherent scalability of the modular FSP 3000 OLS, we know we'll be able to continue to meet the demands of learners and scientists."

By harnessing the ADVA FSP 3000 optical platform for its long-haul network, FUNET is maximizing cost-efficiency and bandwidth utilization. The solution was developed to meet the most stringent density, security and energy demands. And, with its filterless, colorless and directionless ROADMs creating a flexgrid architecture, it gives FUNET the agility to instantly set up and reroute optical links between any nodes. The fiber plant is being monitored 24/7 by the ADVA ALM for highest network availability and service reliability. FUNET is also leveraging ADVA's Ensemble Controller network management technology for operational simplicity and complete control of the entire infrastructure. What's more, ADVA's technology is open, enabling easy connections to other major European R&E networks, including SUNET and NORDUnet.

"Our open technology is ideal for creating a scalable, disaggregated long-haul architecture like FUNET's new 400Gbit/s-ready network. By working closely together with their team, we've been able to design a solution that meets all of their needs and ensure a smooth rollout to every corner of the country," commented Ari Salomaa, sales director, Finland, ADVA. "This deployment is about empowering academics and scientists across a wide range of fields to go further than ever before. By taking advantage of world-class internet services and cutting-edge, data-intensive tools, Finland's research community will be free to connect, collaborate and innovate even more."

About ADVA

ADVA is a company founded on innovation and focused on helping our customers succeed. Our technology forms the building blocks of a shared digital future and empowers networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at www.adva.com

About CSC IT Center for Science

CSC IT Center for Science is a Finnish center of expertise in information technology owned by the Finnish state and higher education institutions. We provide internationally high-quality ICT expert services for higher education institutions, research institutes, culture, public administration and enterprises to help them thrive and benefit society at large. www.csc.fi

Published by:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.adva.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005068/en/

Contacts:

For ADVA press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations@adva.com

For ADVA investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations@adva.com