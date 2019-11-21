SAFEGUARDS | Electrical and ElectronicsNO. 158/19
According to the announcement on "The Implementation Arrangements for the Conformity Assessment System for the Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical Appliances and Electronic Products" (also known as the "Implementation Arrangements") published by China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), all products listed in "The Standard Achieving Management Catalog (First Batch)" manufactured and imported after Nov 1, 2019 shall comply with the Implementation Arrangements. For products listed in the Catalog, enterprises shall choose either the voluntary certification or self-declaration method to complete the conformity assessment on the restriction of hazardous substances.
The Catalog (First Batch) includes the following 12 types of products:
- Refrigerators
- Air conditioners
- Washing machines
- Electric water heaters
- Printers
- Copiers
- Fax machines
- TVs
- Monitors
- Micro-computers
- Handheld phones for mobile communication
- Telephone sets
The content of lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls, polybrominated diphenyl ethers of the products listed above shall comply with the limit requirement of the restriction of hazardous substances in electrical appliances and electronic products (EEP) and related standards.
For enterprises that choose voluntary certification, an application shall be filed to a third-party certification body and the EEP shall be certified compliant with the requirements of relevant standards and technical specifications on the restriction of hazardous substances by the certification body. The enterprises that pass the evaluation can view the certification results via the "Public Service Platform for the Restriction of Hazardous Substances in Electrical Appliances and Electronic Product".
For enterprises that adopt self-declaration, supplier declaration of conformity and related technical supporting documents shall be submitted to the public service platform.
Either way, enterprises shall use the conformity assessment label with reference to "Rules on the Green Product Labelling". Products using the voluntary certification shall use the mark shown in Figure 1, and those using the self-declaration shall use the mark shown in Figure 2.
SGS maintains a highly experienced team of engineers who play an active role in a plethora of standards committees and are members of various industry groups.
For enquiries, please contact:
Li Li
Technical Support, EET RSTS
Tel: (86) 21 60645135
