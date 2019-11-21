Paysafe Holdings UK Ltd: Skrill launches customer reward programme: Skrill Knect

Skrill's brand new loyalty programme rewards customers for connecting with others

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2019, powered by leading specialised payments platform Paysafe, announces the launch of Skrill Knect. Skrill Knect is a brand new loyalty programme that rewards customers for building and maintaining connections with the movement of money to friends, family and businesses. It has launched in 30 European countries including the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Austria, the Netherlands and Bulgaria, with plans to roll it out in all countries where Skrill is available.



Skrill customers can earn points for using their wallet or prepaid Mastercard, which they'll be able to exchange for e-money, discounts with participating merchants, gift cards for leading retailers, or interests in cryptocurrency via the Skrill Cryptocurrency Service. New and exciting reward options will be added on an ongoing basis.

Whenever a Skrill customer moves money, they'll be rewarded: applicable Skrill transactions include wallet deposits, withdrawals, cryptocurrency transactions, person-to-person payments, and prepaid card transactions.

Commenting on the launch, Lorenzo Pellegrino, CEO of Skrill, NETELLER and Income Access at Paysafe, said: "I'm extremely excited to be able to recognise and reward our customers and do that through the launch of Skrill Knect. From today, all Skrill customers will be able to enjoy exciting, relevant rewards just by using their digital wallet or prepaid Mastercard."

He added: "Skrill Knect doesn't just benefit our customers, but our partners too. We're keen to work with existing and new merchants and brands to deliver the right reward to the right customer at the right time."

For more information about Skrill Knect, visit https://www.skrill.com/en/skrill-knect/ .

About Skrill

Skrill has been making digital payments simple, secure and quick since 2001. We're an acknowledged world-leader in developing global payment solutions for people's business and pleasure, whether they're depositing funds on a gaming site, buying online or sending money to family and friends. We also meet the needs of businesses worldwide, helping them build a global customer base and drive growth.

About Paysafe Group

Paysafe Group (Paysafe) is a leading specialised payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, card issuing and online cash solutions.



With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualised transactional volume of over US $85 billion, and approximately 3,000 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 200 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world.



Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.



Visit us at www.paysafe.com .

