As per 26 November 2019 the face value of the shares in Rovsing A/S will be changed and consequently the ISIN will be changed. Last day of trading shares of DKK 0.05 each in Rovsing (ISIN DK0060400398) will be 25 November 2019. ISIN: DK0060400398 ---------------------------------------------------------- New ISIN: DK0061152170 ---------------------------------------------------------- Name: Rovsing ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 457,881,131 shares of DKK 0.05 each ---------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 457,881 shares of DKK 50 each ---------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 50 ---------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ROV ---------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 36995 ---------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=747345