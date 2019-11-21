Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund and PUMA Extend Their Partnership Until 2028

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Borussia Dortmund and PUMA have reached an agreement on a long-term extension of their kit supplier and sponsoring partnership until June 30th, 2028. For BVB, the continuation of the existing cooperation between the two companies is a milestone on the path to establishing itself as one of the leading Bundesliga clubs and among the leading top 15 clubs in Europe.

The cooperation between the club with the highest attendances in European football and sports company PUMA was launched seven years ago. BVB has worn jerseys bearing the PUMA logo in the 2013 Champions League final in London and the triumphant 2017 DFB Cup final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Borussia Dortmund and PUMA share the same philosophy of intensive football and an emotional fan experience. Both parties would like to add more chapters to their joint success story in the coming years.

Dortmund, November 21st, 2019



Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH



Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567539/Borussia-Dortmund-and-PUMA-Extend-Their-Partnership-Until-2028