Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 696960 ISIN: DE0006969603 Ticker-Symbol: PUM 
Xetra
21.11.19
09:50 Uhr
66,70 Euro
-0,85
-1,26 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
PUMA SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUMA SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,80
66,90
10:06
66,80
66,90
10:06
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2019 | 09:56
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund and PUMA Extend Their Partnership Until 2028

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Borussia Dortmund and PUMA have reached an agreement on a long-term extension of their kit supplier and sponsoring partnership until June 30th, 2028. For BVB, the continuation of the existing cooperation between the two companies is a milestone on the path to establishing itself as one of the leading Bundesliga clubs and among the leading top 15 clubs in Europe.

The cooperation between the club with the highest attendances in European football and sports company PUMA was launched seven years ago. BVB has worn jerseys bearing the PUMA logo in the 2013 Champions League final in London and the triumphant 2017 DFB Cup final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
Borussia Dortmund and PUMA share the same philosophy of intensive football and an emotional fan experience. Both parties would like to add more chapters to their joint success story in the coming years.
Dortmund, November 21st, 2019

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH

Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
SOURCE: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA


View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/567539/Borussia-Dortmund-and-PUMA-Extend-Their-Partnership-Until-2028

© 2019 ACCESSWIRE