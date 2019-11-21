Appointment strengthens the agency's UK leadership team while helping drive customer experience initiatives

PAN Communications, an integrated marketing and PR agency for tech and healthcare brands, today announced the hire of Sian Kilgour in the firm's UK office. Kilgour will play a key role as the Director of Client Services, reporting into UK Managing Director Gareth Thomas and Vice President General Manager Nia Evans.

The appointment follows PAN Communications' move into the UK market earlier this year, with the acquisition of award-winning agency Capella PR in July 2019. Kilgour will bolster the PAN UK leadership team and further support its strategy for 2020 with organic growth and new business opportunities as a key focus.

The newly created role will allow Kilgour to participate in PAN's mentorship programs, drive organic growth and set best practices and standards in client delivery and measurement. Kilgour will also work closely with Thomas and Evans on operational business management and other key initiatives for the UK market. Thomas cited recruiting Kilgour as a "strategic next step" in the agency's journey.

"Sian brings a wealth of industry experience across both B2B and B2C sectors. Her expertise in client relations and insight-led creative campaigning, along with her clear passion for developing talent, will play a key role as we scale up to our next phase of growth in the UK," said Thomas.

Kilgour joins PAN from Cirkle, where she was a Senior Director. Over the span of her 18-year career, she has worked at a number of leading PR consultancies, helping drive corporate, consumer, B2B and content marketing strategies, all while delivering exceptional experiences for her clients. When asked about why she chose PAN, Kilgour cited the opportunity to support PAN UK during a time of incredible growth in the region.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at such a pivotal time following the acquisition this past summer," said Kilgour. "I look forward to supporting PAN UK's portfolio of fast-growing businesses both regionally and globally and helping further develop the talent of the London team."

PAN Communications is a leading integrated marketing and PR agency servicing tech and healthcare brands across all stages of growth. Recently named "Medium PR Firm of the Year" by PR News in 2019, the agency has office locations in London, Boston (headquarters), San Francisco, New York and Orlando.

