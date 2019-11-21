Mushroom Networks and Aethra Telecommunications Partner to Provide SD-WAN for Service Providers and System Integrators

Mushroom Networks' Next Generation Cognitive SD-WAN running on Aethra Telecom's uCPE platform is now available in Europe, Central America and MENA regions

ANCONA, Italy, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mushroom Networks, Inc., an innovator in next generation cognitive Software-Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN), and the leading Italian telecom firm Aethra Telecommunications, today jointly announced their partnership to provide universal-CPE (uCPE) based SD-WAN solutions for service providers and system integrators worldwide.

The uCPE, with integrated fiber and copper ports, embedded VDSL2 modems and an embedded LTE modem, is capable of running VNFs (Virtual Network Functions) on VMs (Virtual Machines). When combined with Mushroom Networks' SD-WAN software, this creates an ideal platform for service providers and integrators. The SD-WAN solution enables intelligent management of the application traffic flows and the orchestration of the WAN connections to optimize end-user experience both for inter-office communications as well as Internet applications served by private, public or hybrid clouds.

The combined solution enhances the performance of the network and increases network reliability by dynamically steering packets based on advanced algorithms that learn and adapt depending on network conditions. This cognitive and adaptive approach to SD-WAN facilitates setting the networks on autopilot to work around and shield network problems without any human intervention.

"When we chose Mushroom Networks' cognitive SD-WAN to integrate with our uCPE offering, we were foremost impressed with the automation, ease of use and under-the-hood sophistication that the technology brought to the table. Combining Mushroom Networks' broadband bonding capable SD-WAN with our leading edge XV8800 series hardware, we are furthering our vision for enabling virtualized networks", said Luca Messina, the Chief Marketing and Products Officer at Aethra Telecommunications.

"Aethra has a proven track record of success in providing cutting-edge communications solutions. Their flexible and scalable uCPE platform will be a key enabler for ISPs and integrators to bring next generation SD-WAN services cost effectively without the complexity", said Cahit Akin, CEO of Mushroom Networks. "Our visions overlap in creating simple, yet powerful solutions that both small and larger organizations can leverage without sacrificing on advanced leading-edge capabilities".

The uCPE with SD-WAN solution is now available in Europe, Central America, the Middle East and Northern Africa regions.

About Mushroom Networks

Mushroom Networks, Inc., is a privately held company based in San Diego, CA. Their patented Broadband Bonding SD-WAN solutions optimize end-user experience for a wide range of Internet applications. Their products bond dissimilar broadband access technologies forming a single highly reliable broadband pipe that can easily be scaled and customized based on needs. The company's flagship product line serves SMBs, enterprises, multi-tenant buildings, Internet Service Providers and Managed Service Providers. Mushroom Networks was the winner of the 2019 Communications Product of the year by TMC, 2017 SD-WAN excellence award by Internet Telephony Magazine, 2016 Company of the year award by Quadrant Research, 2015 Most Innovative Product award by CONNECT, finalist for the coveted 2012 San Diego Business Journal Innovation Award and winner of the XCHANGE Tech Innovators XCellence Award. For more information, please visit https://www.mushroomnetworks.com or call (858)-452-1031.

About Aethra Telecommunications

Aethra Telecommunciations designs, manufactures and markets advanced solutions for next generation networks and the internet of everything. Aethra drives innovation to serve the needs of the connected world, where ultrafast broadband and network virtualization are reinventing the way communications is perceived: more scalable, more flexible and more human. With its foundation built in the 70s with several millions of end-points installed over 60 countries worldwide, Aethra's leadership in the telecommunication industry is confirmed over 40 years of experience and hundreds of thousands of customers today. Aethra's portfolio includes routers, voice gateways and vertical solutions designed to empower communication service providers and enterprises today, while they reshape their future networks.

For more info: www.aethra.com