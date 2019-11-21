Clarke Energy Acquires Co-Energy America Expanding CHP Size Range

Clarke Energy acquires Co-Energy America a Boston-based combined heat and power (CHP) solutions provider specialising in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of gas engine CHP systems

Acquisition expands Clarke Energy's geographical coverage and product range into smaller CHP plants between 35 and 300kWe complementing its core offering

This acquisition also gives Clarke Energy packaging and assembly capability for the US market

LIVERPOOL, England, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarke Energy, a KOHLER Company, is expanding its geographical and product offering through the acquisition of Boston-based Co-Energy America. Clarke Energy entered the Midwestern US market in 2016[1]. The North East of the US offers an attractive CHP incentive base and spark-spread.

This acquisition includes the addition of 17 new employees and an installed gas engine fleet of 95 units, across 5 Northeastern US states. Co-Energy America offers turnkey design, build and install along with aftersales support. This compliments Clarke Energy's existing product offering and expertise, factors which will be able to be deployed to support the growth of Co-Energy America's business in the small CHP segment.

Clarke Energy's Chief Executive Officer Jamie Clarke commented "This acquisition gives Clarke Energy strong footprint in the US market. It also expands our technological offering into the smaller CHP market. We will look to support the Co-Energy America team through our engineering and aftersales support strengths and capitalise on synergies with our existing Midwestern operations."

Notes to editor

About Clarke Energy

Clarke Energy, a KOHLER company, is a leader in the engineering, design, installation and long-term maintenance of gas engine-based power plants. The company is an authorised distributor for INNIO Jenbacher in 27 countries. Clarke Energy employs over 1,200 staff and has over 7.0 GW of gas engines installed globally.

www.clarke-energy.com

About Co-Energy America

Co-Energy America is a leading developer of packaged combined heat and power systems, specialising in the design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of 35kW to 1MW CHP Systems. Since 1998 Co-Energy America has designed, installed and continues to service over 95 CHP units at schools, hotels, apartment buildings, assisted living facilities, health clubs and other commercial properties totalling nearly 13MW of continuous power throughout the Northeast. Co-Energy America performs facility energy audits, design-builds projects, and services all of Co-Energy's America CHP systems. Co-Energy remotely monitors and manages all CHP systems in a Network Operations Center. Experienced service technicians stand ready 24/7 for preventative and unscheduled maintenance.

www.coenergyamerica.com

[1] Clarke Energy expands into US Midwest (2016) https://www.clarke-energy.com/2016/clarke-energy-starts-operation-midwestern-usa/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1033354/Co_Energy.jpg

For more information contact:

UK - Alex Marshall, Group Marketing and Compliance Director, Clarke Energy +44-151-546-4446; +44(0)-7917066242; alex.marshall@clarke-energy.com

USA - Andy Malcolm, Managing Director, Clarke Energy, USA Inc. +1-(0)-262-844-8879, andy.malcolm@clarke-energy.com