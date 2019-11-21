We are pleased to announce the 7 winners for this year's highly anticipated .eu Web Awards competition!

The 2019 .eu Web Awards winners are:

The Leaders category: estiabakery.eu (Greece)

The Rising Stars category: beebite.eu (Latvia)

The Laurels category: study.eu (Germany)

The Better World category: greengiving.eu (Netherlands)

The House of .eu category: greeneuropeanjournal.eu (Belgium)

Special Commendations went to:

Artistic creativity- old-love.eu (Germany)

Better European society- valueablenetwork.eu (Italy)

"We are very excited about these winners of the 6th .eu Web Awards. As always, Jury had a very difficult time in coming to a decision, as all of the finalists' websites were inspiring in their own ways. Therefore, the winners should be very proud!", commented Giovanni Seppia, EURid External Relations Manager.

The 2019 .eu Web Awards competition recorded 139 nominations with close to 5500 votes during the nomination and voting period. The winners were announced at a Gala event, which took place in Brussels, Belgium at the Theatre du Vaudeville on 20 November 2019. For the fourth year in a row, the amazing BBC news presenter Sally Bundock hosted the evening.

Attendees at the Gala also experienced spectacular performances from the English singer-songwriter James Morrison, and Emilio Dosal, actor-dancer-choreographer.

Congratulations to this year's fantastic participants and incredible winners!

About EURid

EURid is the not-for-profit organisation that operates the .eu, .?? and .e? top-level domains, following a tender process and appointment by the European Commission. EURid works with over 700 accredited registrars and provides support in the 24 official EU languages. As part of its ongoing commitment to data security, EURid has been certified for the ISO27001 security standard since 2013. EURid is also registered by the EU Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS), which is an expression of its environmental commitment. EURid has its headquarters in Diegem (Belgium), and regional offices in Pisa (Italy), Prague (the Czech Republic) and Stockholm (Sweden). More information at: www.eurid.eu.

