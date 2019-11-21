AnaPath Services Acquires Envigo CRS S.A.U. in Barcelona to provide full services in non-clinical safety assessment for chemical and pharmaceutical industries

GENEVA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AnaPath Services GmbH, the Swiss CRO specialized in histopathology, has acquired legacy Envigo CRS S.A.U. a CRO for non-clinical safety assessment on November 5th, 2019.

With this step Envigo CRS was renamed to AnaPath Research S.A.U. Furthermore Jorge Zapatero Lorenzo was appointed the general manager of AnaPath Research. Mr Zapatero has been with the company from 1986 until 2014 in roles of increasing responsibility including general manager.

This merger represents a back integration as both companies worked previously together within RCC / Harlan Laboratories Spain and Switzerland.

After separating due to a buyer of Harlan in 2013, AnaPath developed into a globally recognized expert CRO in histopathology and toxicology. Common history, personal relationship and shared values will make a quick start and integration as one CRO possible; after implementation of technical upgrades, GLP in vivo studies start January 2020.

This merger enhances AnaPath's capabilities and warranties a quick and clean performance of complete safety assessment packages under one roof. The basis for this statement is given by thorough knowledge about each others skills, previously joint training periods, and organization and performance of study packages. AnaPath Services is well known for its high level scientific approach serving clients with strategies and solutions to overcome developmental hurdles. The merger enables AnaPath to convert its understanding of toxicology into immediate progression of critical milestones within Research & Development.