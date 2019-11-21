Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2LQV6 ISIN: US48251W1045  Ticker-Symbol: KR51 
Tradegate
20.11.19
18:17 Uhr
26,500 Euro
+0,215
+0,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KKR & CO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,200
26,600
11:11
26,245
26,635
11:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KKR & CO
KKR & CO INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KKR & CO INC26,500+0,82 %