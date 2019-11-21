Stolt-Nielsen Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

LONDON, November 21, 2019 - Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend of $0.25 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on December 11, 2019 to shareholders of record as of November 27, 2019. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after November 26, 2019.

