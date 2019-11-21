Die Bonder Equipment Market Worth $972 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Die Bonder Equipment Market by Type (Semiautomatic Die Bonder, Fully Automatic Die Bonder), Bonding Technique, Supply Chain Participant (IDM Firms, OSAT Companies), Device, Application (Consumer Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Die Bonder Equipment Market is projected to grow from USD 820 million in 2019 to USD 972 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2019 to 2024. Key factors fueling the growth of this market are the rising demand for miniature electronic components and the increasing adoption of stacked die technology in IoT devices.

"IDM firms accounted for largest share of die bonder equipment market in 2019"

In 2018, IDM firms captured the largest share of the die bonder equipment industry. Most of the IDM players such as Samsung (South Korea), Texas Instruments (US), Song (Japan), and STMicroelectronics (Switzerland) are tire 1 companies and have significant presence across the world, with a vast customer base. These companies are investing heavily in their R&D activities to develop technologically advanced, energy-efficient, and miniaturized products, such as RFID circuits, smart ICs, ultra-low-power microcontrollers, sensors for consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications. For instance, in 2018, Texas Instruments (US) and Samsung (South Korea) invested USD 1.6 billion and USD 16.8 billion, respectively, in research and development of technologically advanced and miniaturized products. IDMs use advanced die bonding equipment to accurately assemble complicated semiconductor equipment. Also, the dominance of IDM firms is expected to remain constant in the near future due to the growing number of semiconductor fabrication plants operated by IDM companies across the world.

"Market for MEMS and MOEMS is projected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period"

Among devices, market for MEMS and MOEMS is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. MEMS and MOEMS devices are increasingly being used in the automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial sectors. These devices need to be used in harsh environmental conditions. Therefore, the packaging and assembly of these devices should be strong enough to operate in harsh environmental conditions. This demand can be fulfilled by advanced die bonding methods and equipment. Hence, the market for MEMS and MOEMS is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

"Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to hold largest share of die bonder equipment market in 2024"

APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the die bonder equipment industry in 2024. The growing number of IDMs in the region is expected to boost the die bonder equipment market growth in the near future. Similarly, the mass production of electronic products, such as smartphones, wearables, and white goods, in China and Taiwan is also expected to accelerate market growth in APAC. Additionally, more than 60% of OSAT players present across the world have their headquarters in APAC. These OSAT companies use die bonding equipment in the semiconductor fabrication process.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. (Netherlands), ASM Pacific Technology Ltd. (Singapore), Kulicke & Soffa (Singapore), Mycronic AB (Sweden), Palomar Technologies, Inc. (US), West·Bond, Inc. (US), MicroAssembly Technologies, Ltd. (Israel), Finetech GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Dr. Tresky AG (Switzerland), Smart Equipment Technology (France) are the key players in the die bonder equipment market. These players are increasingly undertaking strategies such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and acquisitions to increase their market share.

