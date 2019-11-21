FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.: FANDOM SPORTS Announces Platform 2.0 on BLAZE Blockchain Protocol

Company consolidates all assets to the Public Company, Esports Operations are managed directly under the FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. as ESPORTS FANDOM Platform 2.0 version is launched.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. (CSE:FDM)(OTC:FDMSF)(FRANKFURT:TQ42) is pleased to announce ESPORTS FANDOM Platform 2.0 readiness and asset consolidation from the FANDOM SPORTS Oy to the public company FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. These actions will increase shareholder value with direct ownership of ESPORTS FANDOM Platform 2.0 and all the ESPORTS assets as part of the public company operations. The fundraising for the Esports Application continues from today onwards under the public company while the FANDOM SPORTS Oy in Helsinki, Finland will be dissolved by December 31, 2019.

The Company's business to business live sports and licensing operations continues as announced earlier under the public company FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.

FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. has purchased a perpetual license for BLAZE Protocol (https://BLAZEprotocol.io/) with twelve million share issuance for the transaction. FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp. has received a non-exclusive, non-transferable, perpetual, worldwide right to BLAZE Protocol Blockchain Solution.

Use and reproduce as many copies of the BLAZE Protocol object code as are reasonably necessary only for the purpose of exercising the rights granted under this Agreement including copies for archive and backup purposes; Modify and create Derivative Works of BLAZE Protocol for the Purpose defined; Use, reproduce, have reproduced, publish, make available to customers, copy, sell (via sub-license), distribute (via sub-license), perform or otherwise transfer (via sub-license), directly or through distributors or resellers, Derivative Works containing BLAZE Protocol in object code format, that are consistent with the Purpose and subject to the provisions of the Agreement;

The integration work is done by the deqode engineering team as part of the purchase.

BLAZE for FANDOM SPORTS

BLAZE is a patented blockchain technology that can spawn in a 9-dimensional space. Its unique structure offers unbeatable speed and high industry adaptability. Because of its unparalleled speed and industry-defining structure, BLAZE is poised to take over the microtransactions industry. Using BLAZE as a payment structure for ESPORTS FANDOM Platform 2.0 will open up new microtransaction-based revenue opportunities for FANDOM SPORTS.

Faster Transactions, Cheaper Services, Better End User Experience

ESPORTS FANDOM Platform 2.0 was created to be scaled up to millions of users and efficiently handle the requests of these users in real-time. As the number of users increases, the number of in-app purchases will rise and will result in thousands of microtransactions per second. Previous live sports focused platform with a Hyperledger Fabric solution could not support such exponential volume of transactions. When FANDOM will provide sub-licensing to other games, the number of transactions per second will increase manifold, which could not be handled by Hyperledger Fabric. BLAZE has that flexibility and has a unique structure and consensus algorithm to support a large number of transactions.

BLAZE is carefully crafted to handle thousands of transactions per second - the most crucial requirement for microtransactions. BLAZE is the easily scalable blockchain and has insurmountable speed - it is faster than the usual data systems. With its unique structure, patented governance, consensus, and crosswise transaction mechanism - BLAZE offers one-of-its-kind nonlinear structural growth - making it the fastest and the most suitable to handle a large number of transactions.

In the sublicensing model, other publishers would need to run their blockchain nodes. In that scenario, FANDOM would be able to offer a seamless experience to other gaming publishers by allowing them to run their nodes on the BLAZE Blockchain. While running a blockchain node on BLAZE would remove the hassle of dealing with a separate vendor, it would also reduce the cost for the publishers drastically as running a node on BLAZE is scalable in the esports business case.

Using BLAZE as a payment infrastructure will provide additional value to the end-users, players can now also make in-app purchases within the extended ecosystem. They can use the coins to make in-app purchases or spend it across all the other apps in the ecosystem. BLAZE's ability to provide the flexibility of expenditures to gamers would ultimately lead to increased customer retention.

The sublicensing model allows FANDOM to generate revenue by charging a suitable fee from other publishers for creating and maintaining their nodes on the BLAZE Blockchain. BLAZE as a payment infrastructure will enable FANDOM SPORTS to provide the best experience to the partners as well as gamers with high efficiency and lower cost structure. With BLAZE Protocol, FANDOM SPORTS will be well positioned in the market to take part of the mobile revolution taking place in the gaming and sports entertainment industry.

About FANDOM SPORTS

"Play. Predict. Get Rewarded." ESPORTS FANDOM Platform 2.0 is an technology and gaming platform that hosts and allows users to create the best interactive esports content. FANDOM ESPORTS allow super fans to unleash their passions by engaging with other fans, cheering for their favourite teams and players.

The ESPORTS FANDOM Platform allows users to unleash their passion by allowing fans to play, predict and get rewarded on real time esports events. The company's strategy is built-on a BLAZE Protocol's blockchain with global FANCOIN economy for super fans battle one another within to get rewarded for the action.

For additional Information about FANDOM SPORTS:



Investor Relations

Email: info@fandomsports.net

Or

Sales & Partnerships

Email: support@fandomsports.net

DISCLAIMER:

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy and accuracy of this information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements do not guarantee future events or performance and should not be relied upon. Actual outcomes may differ materially due to any number of factors and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Some of these risks and uncertainties may be described in the Company's corporate filings (posted at www.sedar.com).

The Company has no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements due to new information or events. This press release contains forward-looking statements about FANDOM SPORTS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect FANDOM SPORTS' good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to FANDOM SPORTS' annual and quarterly reports filed on SEDAR for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: FANDOM SPORTS Media Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567529/FANDOM-SPORTS-Announces-Platform-20-on-BLAZE-Blockchain-Protocol