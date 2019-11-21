Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria's Technology Now Works in Less Than 10 Minutes

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP)(CSE LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, announces it has developed additional enhancements for its industry-leading DehydraTECHTM platform that delivers THC onset of action in human pilot testing in less than 10 minutes.

In recent human subjective pilot tests, volunteers reported onset of THC action from edibles formulated with this latest DehydraTECH innovation in less than 10 minutes. This enhanced version is roughly twice as fast as traditional DehydraTECH and four to six times faster than generic industry formulations.

Oral delivery of THC within 10 minutes offers significant advantages for both medical and adult use applications where rapid onset is highly desirable in response to certain conditions such as pain or seizures. Generic cannabis edibles often require 90 to 120 minutes after ingestion before there are perceptible effects of THC.

DehydraTECH has been delivering consistent benefits to consumers of cannabis edibles for three years with rapid delivery, superior pharmacokinetics, and elevated consumer experiences. Consumers of edibles processed with traditional DehydraTECH are among the industry's most loyal customers because of consistent and rapid delivery of cannabis experiences.

On June 4, 2019, Lexaria announced that DehydraTECH innovations demonstrated through a series of animal studies an ability to deliver 811% more CBD into blood; and up to 1,937% more into brain tissue, both compared to generic industry MCT formulations.

Lexaria's latest discovery represents an additional DehydraTECH innovation and expands the use of enhanced DehydraTECH in that the new evaluation was completed with human volunteers and was conducted with THC rather than with CBD as was used in the earlier animal studies.

Additional testing and evaluation will be required before the latest DehydraTECH improvements will be released to Lexaria technology licensees, which is expected near Q2 of 2020. Lexaria is committed to an ongoing program of continual improvements in drug delivery.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. is a global innovator in drug delivery platforms. Its patented DehydraTECH™ drug delivery technology changes the way Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients enter the bloodstream, promoting healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness for lipophilic active molecules. DehydraTECH increases bio-absorption; reduces time of onset; and masks unwanted tastes for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies in the cannabis industry for use in cannabinoid beverages, edibles and oral products; and to a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 16 patents granted and over 60 patents pending worldwide.

