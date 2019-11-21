Ovation Science Inc.: Ovation Science Launches CBD Health and Wellness Product Line

Invibe® MD is Better with CBD

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Ovation Science Inc. (CSE:OVAT) ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a topical cannabis product development company with a patented skin delivery technology and twenty-plus years of skincare research and development, today announced that it has launched its e-commerce website www.InvibeMD.com featuring its CBD health and wellness line Invibe® MD. The website provides US consumers the ability to purchase high quality health and wellness products infused with the benefits of hemp-derived CBD (Cannabidiol).

"We have leveraged our expertise in the pharmaceutical industry to develop highly effective, patent-protected products. We have been eager to launch our InvibeMD.com website and introduce these exceptional CBD products to the US marketplace. Invibe MD is focused on health and wellness, a market that is growing exponentially, especially by consumers that do not want to smoke, vape or eat their cannabis" said Terry Howlett, President of Ovation. "We have seen the results of our products and continually see that these products are "Better with CBD". Invibe MD will begin with three products: Relief and Relax, Keep Fit Sports Cream, and Troubled Skin, with line extensions planned for next year. In addition to our Invibe MD wellness line, we recently also announced the launch of our CBD beauty line called Arlo CBD Beauty. The two lines complement each other and we are seeking licensees that will launch these product lines outside of the USA, particularly Canada now that topicals have been approved."

Using products like Invibe MD or ARLO CBD Beauty allows consumers to apply the cream or lotion directly on the area affected. The CBD is absorbed into the skin and since it does not have to be digested like oils or edibles, the products work quickly and effectively, focusing right on the area where it is needed. What makes Ovation's product different than any other topical cannabis products on the market is our superior delivery of CBD using our patented skin delivery technology Invisicare®. Invisicare is a drug delivery technology with over twenty years of research and development in the pharmaceutical industry; specifically dermatology and is patented in eleven countries. We specifically developed Invibe MD and ARLO CBD Beauty product lines with hemp-derived CBD which contains no THC and therefore is non-psychoactive (you cannot get high). All Ovation products are thoroughly tested to ensure product stability and to validate that they deliver the stated amount of high quality CBD.

THE INVIBE MD PRODUCT LINE: www.InvibeMD.com

Relief & Relax Cream

Invibe MD has optimized our Relief & Relax Cream to help consumers regain or maintain an active lifestyle. Made with 400mg of US hemp-derived CBD and delivered by patented Invisicare® technology. Simply rub into the affected area for soothing relief within minutes during the day or apply before going to bed to help ease your night.

Keep Fit Sports Cream

Invibe MD has optimized our Keep Fit Sports Cream for every athlete or "want to be" athlete. Made with 300mg of US hemp-derived CBD and delivered by patented Invisicare® technology. It works best when applied before and after work-outs in order to feel the relief.

Troubled Skin Cream

Invibe MD has formulated a special Troubled Skin Cream to address skin afflictions. Along with CBD, Troubled Skin has hyaluronic acid for added moisturization. Made with 200mg of US hemp-derived CBD and delivered by patented Invisicare® technology. Apply morning and night to see the difference Invibe MD makes to your skin.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal cannabis and hemp formulations made with patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of cannabinoids such as cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal cannabis products incorporating CBD, THC and combination products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty products made with CBD. Ovation's business model is to develop and market its two product lines ARLO CBD Beauty and Invibe MD, our health and wellness line, as well as continuing to out-license its topical and transdermal formulations to cannabis companies globally. Ovation formulated CBD and THC products are marketed in Nevada in state-approved dispensaries by its US licensee with additional states being added. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees and now revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC and Las Vegas, Nevada. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com.

