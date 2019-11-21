The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3% between 2019-2023

The report, global oilfield services market has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on applications and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This report on the oilfield services market includes:

Oilfield services market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation

Applications

Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

Americas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oilfield Services Market 2019-2023: Application

Onshore Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Offshore Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Rise in unconventional oil and gas resources will drive the oilfield services market

Over the years, there has been a significant rise in the extraction of unconventional energy resources such as crude oil and natural gas that are found in shale formations, tight oil formations, and oil sands. Countries such as the US, Canada, China, and India have shown considerable interest in these unconventional reserves to limit their dependency on imported oil and gas. Increase in the drilling and production of crude oil from unconventional sources is due to technological innovations that have bought down the cost for drilling from tight formations. All these factors are expected to boost the oilfield services market growth during the forecast period.

Technological innovations to drive productivity in oilfield services market- An emerging trend in the oilfield services market

Oilfield service providers are increasingly looking for new innovations and technical breakthroughs to drive productivity and profitability, as the oilfield services industry is facing pricing pressures from oilfield operators and E&P companies. They are driving productivity by automating oilfield processes and equipment, investing in high-performance tools and systems, and using the data-driven approach to optimize activities such as exploration, drilling, and production. Thus, the use of innovative technologies by oilfield service providers will drive the growth of the market.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market Trends

Technological innovations to drive productivity in oilfield services market

Consolidation in the oilfield services industry

Well operators opting for extended-reach drilling technologies

