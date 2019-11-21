GO Car Wash Enters Las Vegas Market with Upper Image Car Wash Acquisition

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / GO Car Wash, the nation's newest express car wash platform, has acquired four Upper Image Car Wash sites in Las Vegas.

"We are very excited about the Las Vegas market and see excellent growth opportunities for our brand," said Darren Skarecky, CEO of GO Car Wash. "This acquisition is phase one of our aggressive growth plans to expand to more than 15 car washes in the region through both acquisitions and new site buildouts."

With a goal to continue building a multi-regional, customer-centric car wash company, GO Car Wash is focusing on creating geographic clusters throughout secondary cities across North America, having acquired 9 car washes in the Kansas City region this year.

"We are constantly looking for great acquisition opportunities throughout the country, and we're very excited to bring the Upper Image sites into the GO Car Wash brand," said JT Thomson, Chief Development Officer and President of GO Car Wash. "We strongly believe they will be an excellent platform for us to build upon in Las Vegas."

"I enjoyed working with JT and his team throughout the acquisition process," said Richard Karle, Owner of Upper Image Car Wash. "They were organized, efficient and worked expeditiously to meet my goal of closing the sale in a short period of time. As a former car wash owner who sold multiple car washes himself, JT understood the acquisition from my perspective, which I found very refreshing."

"When we make an acquisition, we invest heavily in both our teammates with training and the washes with new technology, such as license-plate recognition for our GO unlimited members, improved cleaning technology, self-serve pay terminals and eco-friendly chemicals," said Skarecky.

Established in 2019, Phoenix-based GO Car Wash will primarily focus on high-quality exterior express car washes, with a multi-pronged growth strategy focused on acquisitions, partnerships and new site buildouts.

