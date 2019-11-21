Menhaden Plc - Notification of Transaction
London, November 21
Menhaden PLC
(the "Company")
Notification and public disclosure of transaction
Menhaden PLC has been notified that on Wednesday, 20thNovember 2019, the following purchases of ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were made by Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, and members of its Investment Committee:
|Purchaser
|Number of Ordinary Shares
|Price per Ordinary Share
|Menhaden Capital Management LLP
|100,000
|78.234p
|Luciano Suana
|200,000
|78.234p
|Graham Thomas
|200,000
|78.234p
Parties related to Ben Goldsmith purchased 1,998,832 Ordinary Shares at the same price, as part of the same transaction.
As a result of the transaction, the total holdings of the Portfolio Manager and the members of its Investment Committee are:
|Name
|Number of Ordinary Shares
|Percentage of the Company's Issued Share Capital
|Menhaden Capital Management LLP
|100,000
|0.1%
|Luciano Suana
|1,518,239
|1.9%
|Graham Thomas
|410,370
|0.5%
Mr Goldsmith has interests in a total of 1,160,300 Ordinary Shares (1.45% of the Company's issued share capital) and Mr Goldsmith's family investment group holds a total of 15,185,000 Ordinary Shares (18.98% of the Company's issued share capital).
Ben Goldsmith, Luciano Suana and Graham Thomas form the Investment Committee of Menhaden Capital Management LLP.
