Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2019 | 13:13
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Menhaden Plc - Notification of Transaction

Menhaden Plc - Notification of Transaction

PR Newswire

London, November 21

Menhaden PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

Menhaden PLC has been notified that on Wednesday, 20thNovember 2019, the following purchases of ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") were made by Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, and members of its Investment Committee:

PurchaserNumber of Ordinary SharesPrice per Ordinary Share
Menhaden Capital Management LLP100,00078.234p
Luciano Suana200,00078.234p
Graham Thomas200,00078.234p

Parties related to Ben Goldsmith purchased 1,998,832 Ordinary Shares at the same price, as part of the same transaction.

As a result of the transaction, the total holdings of the Portfolio Manager and the members of its Investment Committee are:

NameNumber of Ordinary SharesPercentage of the Company's Issued Share Capital
Menhaden Capital Management LLP100,0000.1%
Luciano Suana1,518,2391.9%
Graham Thomas410,3700.5%

Mr Goldsmith has interests in a total of 1,160,300 Ordinary Shares (1.45% of the Company's issued share capital) and Mr Goldsmith's family investment group holds a total of 15,185,000 Ordinary Shares (18.98% of the Company's issued share capital).

Ben Goldsmith, Luciano Suana and Graham Thomas form the Investment Committee of Menhaden Capital Management LLP.

Enquiries:

Katherine Manson

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734

© 2019 PR Newswire