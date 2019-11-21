Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a quarterly update on operations including scout drilling at the first of four targets at Yawi, the search for the historic gold mining centres of Logroño and Sevilla, and the copper exploration in its Lost Cities - Cutucu Project ("Project") in southeastern Ecuador.

Update on Drilling at Yawi Gold-Silver Target

Drilling is progressing well at 'Yawi Target A' with the second bore hole having reached a depth of 256 metres. Updates will be provided as the drill program advances.

The Search for the "Lost Cities"

The search for the historic gold mining areas of Logroño and Sevilla continues to be spearheaded by field work, Metron's Bayesian statistical analysis of multiple datasets and through LiDAR. The company that was contracted to survey the entire Project area has had multiple technical and operational issues, as well as the weather being challenging for their sophisticated LiDAR instrumentation. Aurania needs LiDAR data from a key area immediately, and therefore has contracted another LiDAR company to conduct that small survey. The second contractor's equipment provides much lower resolution data, but the fact that it is collected at lower altitude means that the survey area can be flown beneath cloud cover that would otherwise impede data collection with the high-altitude system. Aurania considers the need to complete the LiDAR survey over the key area to be time sensitive and therefore the Company is not willing to risk any further operational delays from the original contractor.

The original contractor has assured the Company that it will resolve its operational issues, many of which have arisen due to the highly sophisticated nature of the LiDAR equipment. LiDAR coverage of the remainder of the Project area is less time sensitive and likely will be completed by the original contractor.

Copper Exploration

The basic field-based exploration for gold-silver in the Project area continues to uncover extensive indications of copper mineralization. This is being advanced on two fronts:

Sedimentary-hosted copper-silver: Channel sampling with a diamond-encrusted saw aims to demonstrate continuity in copper-silver mineralization along specific layers in the sedimentary host rock. Results will be reported shortly; and

Porphyry copper: Field work continues to underscore the potential for porphyry copper targets in the Project area.

Porphyry copper zones are emerging near sediment-hosted copper-silver areas, forming clusters of targets. Both target types are being advanced to a point where these clusters could be scout drilled in the most efficient and cost-effective way.

Quarterly Filings

The Company's interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2019 are now available on SEDAR and on Aurania's website.

About Aurania

Aurania is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurania.

