VSBLTY, INC: VSBLTY LAUNCHES TWO SECURITY INITIATIVES TO REDUCE CRIME AND MAKE SOUTH AFRICAN COMMUNITIES SAFER

PHILADELPHIA, PA." Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF), a leading retail software and technology company, announced today that-in partnership with Onyx-Cognivas Pty.-it is launching two privately-led security deployments in South Africa to support community safety initiatives. The state-of-the-art security technology will protect two prominent high-rise residential apartment buildings in the upmarket Sandton area, a high income residential, financial and business suburb of Johannesburg with a population of 225,000. The rollout plan is to deploy this technology across several apartment blocks, a hotel and commercial properties in the precinct-with the objective of deploying a "private Smart City".

In addition, advanced custom sensory applications are planned to be installed in a well-known petroleum group with convenience stores/service stations throughout South Africa.

The announcement was made by Jay Hutton, VSBLTY co-founder and CEO, who said, "We are excited to provide complete Smart City-like security solutions in Sandton. This state-of-the-art technology uses the power of machine learning and computer vision."

In addition, Hutton explained that the company's proprietary VSBLTY Vector product will be used alone or in combination with any type of digital signage to provide security by looking for "persons of interest" or individuals carrying weapons with the intent to cause harm. The VSBLTY-created software platform, DataCaptor, supplies instant information using advanced optics and sensors to provide objective, real-time, qualitative crowd analytics in retail, venues and other public spaces.

The security program was initiated by the local business community in partnership with both citizens and police. "This is a 21st Century neighborhood watch program that is setting the standard for collaborative security where citizens, law enforcement and technology can work together to achieve a higher level of community safety. This cost-effective technology will significantly reduce crime and will be installed in over 200 office buildings, hotels and retail locations as well as in Sandton residential neighborhoods," he added. Hutton expects the security installations will be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2020.

The second security deployment will be in the petroleum group convenience stores located throughout South Africa. Onyx-Cognivas Pty. Co-founder Andrew Coudounaris said the technology will be installed at the entrances and exits of the convenience store facilities to detect known persons of interest including shoplifters and credit card fraud suspects.

Coudounaris also pointed out that with the installation of advanced custom sensory applications and VSBLTY's state-of-the-art technology, South African "Smart-Communities" will be able to gather other enhanced data for security purposes and business intelligence purposes.





Headquartered in Johannesburg, Onyx-Cognivas deploys its software across South Africa and in Australia. The company has unique patents on transparent digital signage that offer 100% transparency on demand, coupled with video analytics. Onyx-Cognivas also utilizes raw data collected from video analytics, including facial detection/recognition and object recognition, that builds deep learning intelligence solutions in conjunction with other data sets.