Call for Speakers, Awards and Catalysts now open; Deutsche Telekom's Claudia Nemat confirms keynote at flagship conference focused on powering the next wave of digitization

TM Forum, the industry association driving digital transformation through collaboration, announced that powering the next wave of digitization is the focus of Digital Transformation World, June 16-18, 2020, in Copenhagen, Denmark. In addition, Claudia Nemat, Deutsche Telekom AG board member responsible for technology and innovation, is set to keynote at the annual flagship conference.

As 5G unleashes the power of edge computing, IoT, AI and cloud, TM Forum will bring thousands of change-makers from around the world to Copenhagen to learn from the successes, failures and hard work of companies at the leading-edge of business and technical innovation. With three immersive days of Catalyst proof-of-concept projects, workshops, presentations, collaboration, case studies, awards, and site-visits in and around the city, Digital Transformation World is a conference not to be missed.

Digital Transformation World Key Focus Areas

Communications service providers and enterprises attending Digital Transformation World will benefit from the conference's seven key areas:

5G B2B Opportunity - Enabling tomorrow's connected ecosystems by blurring the line between physical and digital business.

Enabling tomorrow's connected ecosystems by blurring the line between physical and digital business. Cloud-Native IT and Agility - Creating lean, digital operating models using cloud-native IT and agile methodology.

Creating lean, digital operating models using cloud-native IT and agile methodology. Autonomous Networks and Edge - Deploying private networks and navigating the challenge of operating legacy, hybrid and AI-based environments.

Deploying private networks and navigating the challenge of operating legacy, hybrid and AI-based environments. Customer Experience and Trust Monetizing complex digital services using design-thinking to deliver brand loyalty and business growth with new and existing customers.

Monetizing complex digital services using design-thinking to deliver brand loyalty and business growth with new and existing customers. Data and AI Managing data and AI to benefit from customer insight and real-time operational efficiencies.

Managing data and AI to benefit from customer insight and real-time operational efficiencies. The Human Factor - Optimizing performance, driving transformation and drawing the line between automation and human creativity.

Optimizing performance, driving transformation and drawing the line between automation and human creativity. Digital Copenhagen Discovering how Copenhagen is using digital technology to transform its economy and society.

"A lack of business agility is a threat for communication service providers. Challenging the status quo, breaking down barriers and solving problems through knowledge transfer is part of the solution," said Claudia Nemat, Deutsche Telekom AG board member, and keynote speaker at Digital Transformation World. "There is huge potential to accelerate success in multiple industries by providing an effective platform for co-innovation like TM Forum's Digital Transformation World. I'm thrilled to be a part of the conference."

"The global telecom industry will change dramatically in the 2020s thanks to AI-driven operations, cloud-native IT, autonomous networks, IoT, and enterprise-level B2B digital ecosystems and partnerships," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "With a focus on those six key areas, Digital Transformation World's 'Power to the Edge' rallying cry centers around an industry coming to grips with new technologies that can offer new capabilities to new customers, and new opportunities for growth. Our annual flagship conference, now located in Copenhagen, is the meeting point for thought leaders looking to play a vital, collaborative role in transforming our industry to thrive in the highly competitive decade to come."

Digital Transformation World participation opportunities

Call for Speakers: TM Forum is looking for leading innovators to speak at the conference. Deadline to submit: January 10, 2020: https://dtw.tmforum.org/call-for-speakers/

Call for Catalysts: Catalysts are proof-of-concept projects developed collaboratively by TM Forum members that connect partners across digital ecosystems. Deadline to submit: December 20, 2019: https://www.tmforum.org/join-a-catalyst/

Excellence Awards: TM Forum's Excellence Awards recognize the world's leading companies for innovative achievements. Our awards process is now simpler and more impactful. Deadline to submit: December 20, 2019: https://dtw.tmforum.org/the-event/awards/

Digital Transformation World's new home is the Bella Center, Scandinavia's largest conference and expo center. Just 15 minutes from the airport via easy-to-use public transportation, the venue provides expansive expo space, plentiful meeting rooms, new furnishings and natural light. For sponsorship information, contact info@tmforum.org.

Interested in attending Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen? Discounted pricing ends December 19, 2019. Qualified journalists and analysts may apply for complimentary passes. Learn more at: https://dtw.tmforum.org/passes/

