Internap Corporation: Multinational B2B Search Technology Company Expands its Bare Metal Environment to INAP's London Data Center

Leading enterprise search and discovery firm strategically expands its bare metal footprint to London ahead of Brexit agreement and potential market changes through new UK data and compliance requirements



Customer values INAP's global high-performance infrastructure platforms and low-latency network services

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, and a leading global search and discovery solution company for websites and mobile apps, today announced an expansion of its bare metal environment to INAP's London Data Center.

A customer as of 2018, the company continues to grow its footprint with INAP based on the service provider's high-performance, scalable bare metal and network services. INAP's solutions will continue to exclusively support the search and discovery firm's premium service tier. The customer already utilizes INAP's New York, Silicon Valley, Dallas and Montreal data centers to support its mission.

"INAP remains committed to support our customer's growth," said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer of INAP. "In this case, international customers are looking ahead to how their market environment will change once Brexit comes to fruition. Regardless of new data or compliance requirements, INAP is uniquely situated to help support their mission through our high-performance platform and low-latency network."

