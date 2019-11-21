Enables Ultra High-Speed And High-Precision Motion Control of Time Synchronization Accuracy Less Than One-Millionth of A Second Between Applications

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced the development of the R-IN32M4-CL3 IC for industrial Ethernet (IE) communication. Renesas' latest industrial network device heralds support for CC-Link IE Time Sensitive Networking (TSN), a communication standard for next-generation Ethernet TSN technology.

As one of the first controllers to support CC-Link IE TSN, the R-IN32M4-CL3 satisfies the strict specifications of less than one-millionth of a second time synchronization accuracy between applications, accelerating TSN support for applications such as AC servos, actuators, and vision sensors which demands high-speed responsive control, as well as remote I/O widely used in network communication. As a result, users are able to implement ultra high-speed and high-precision motion control. Furthermore, TSN enables seamlessly linked interoperation between information technology (IT) networks and operational technology (OT) networks, allowing product models or production volumes to be changed in real time, while also providing flexible support for the manufacture of multiple product types in varying quantities and boosts factory productivity overall.

"High-speed networks for motion control are indispensable in supporting efficient and flexible production while boosting productivity," said Toshihide Tsuboi, Vice President, Industrial Automation Business Division, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "We are excited to be part of the first wave spearheading communication ICs with CC-Link IE TSN support and to enable our customers as they begin to implement IoT in their factories now and into the future."

"As a key player in device technology, Renesas has been an active participant in the CLPA from the standards adoption phase onward,"said Masaki Kawazoe, Director, CC-Link Partner Association. "I am very delighted that Renesas is making use of its industrial Ethernet technology to be among the first to deliver ICs supporting CC-Link IE TSN. I am confident that this will further accelerate the development of CC-Link IE TSN-compatible applications and lead to the increased adoption of IoT in smart factories."

In addition to driver software, Renesas will provide the TCP/IP protocol software, CC-Link IE TSN protocol software, and CC-Link IE Field protocol software essential to developers. Tessera Technology, Inc., one of Renesas' partner vendors, will offer an evaluation board, and Renesas will provide a start-up manual, enabling customers to jump-start industrial application development, incorporating the new technology without delay.

Renesas will demonstrate the R-IN32M4-CL3 at the CC-Link Partner Association booth at SPS (Smart Production Solutions) 2019, November 26-28, 2019, in Nuremberg, Germany, and at IIFES (Innovative Industry Fair for E x E Solutions) 2019, November 27-29, 2019, in Tokyo, Japan.

Features of the R-IN32M4-CL3

The R-IN32M4-CL3 features Renesas' R-IN engine, a Gigabit Ethernet PHY, and 1.3MB of on-chip RAM to support high-speed, high-volume communication with no real-time OS software or external components required, which can reduce the complex development burdens.

The R-IN engine is based on an Arm Cortex-M4 core with floating point unit (FPU), real-time OS accelerator, and Ethernet communication accelerator. Implementing real-time OS processing in hardware allows users to offload the CPU and accelerate processing speeds.

The R-IN32M4-CL3 also supports the existing CC-Link IE Field network protocol. Customers can use the new IC in existing networking products to expand their capabilities for next-generation network functionality simply by changing the software.

Availability

Renesas will begin mass production orders for the R-IN32M4-CL3 starting February 2020. For more information on the R-IN32M4-CL3 IC for industrial Ethernet communication, visit: https://www.renesas.com/products/factory-automation/r-in32m4-cl3.html

About Renesas Electronics Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723) delivers trusted embedded design innovation with complete semiconductor solutions that enable billions of connected, intelligent devices to enhance the way people work and live. A global leader in microcontrollers, analog, power, and SoC products, Renesas provides comprehensive solutions for a broad range of automotive, industrial, home electronics, office automation, and information communication technology applications that help shape a limitless future. Learn more at renesas.com.

(Remarks) All registered trademarks or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

