Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. CEO Comments on Historic Passage of Bill to End Marijuana Prohibition

House Judiciary Committee Bill Approval Marks First Time a Congressional Committee has Approved Cannabis Legalization

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:LBUY) ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company"), a leading cannabis marketing and technology platform, released a statement following Wednesday's passage of The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement (MORE) Act of 2019, or H.R. 3884. The Act, introduced by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY), passed in a 24-10 vote and marks the first time a congressional committee has approved a bill to legalize cannabis.

"I believe this monumental event is the turning point in the long road to federally decriminalizing cannabis," said Rossner. "The positive impact congressional recognition has on our company and the industry as a whole cannot be overstated."

"A key component of our overall corporate strategy has been to prepare and position ourselves for the time when prohibition is repealed. We understand there are still steps to be made in the judicial process, but our growth opportunities will increase exponentially when this legislation becomes law."

The MORE Act would remove cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act and allow the Small Business Administration to provide loans and grants to cannabis-related businesses, thus making it easier for state-licensed companies to run daily operations. The act would also expunge past federal cannabis convictions, establish a Cannabis Justice Office to reinvest resources in communities most affected by prohibition, and allow doctors within the Veteran Affairs system to recommend cannabis to patients.

According to a November 14, 2019, Pew Research Survey, 67% of all U.S. adults support legalization. The stat includes a majority of Republican respondents.

The measure is expected to appear in front of the full House in 2020. If the measure passes the full House, it will be sent to the Republican-controlled Senate for consideration.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer.com is one of the most comprehensive online sources for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.

Contacts

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Andre Leonard, +720-432-5593

aleonard@leafbuyer.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to several factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings.

SOURCE: Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567495/Leafbuyer-Technologies-Inc-CEO-Comments-on-Historic-Passage-of-Bill-to-End-Marijuana-Prohibition