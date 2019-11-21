Tech Central Inc: Cannabis Expansion Plans Announced By TCHC As MORE Act Passed By US House Judiciary Committee

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Tech Central (OTC PINK:TCHC) ("TCHC") today announced plans of expansion into the cannabis sector. TCHC has identified 3 potential revenue generating acquisitions in Nevada and Southern California that will enable the company to pursue licensing for marijuana resale and cultivation in both states.

Company president Joseph Lewis stated, "We're pleased to announce we're expanding into the marijuana segment of the cannabis sector. Our CBD Better Mind line has given us the opportunity to establish a footprint in the sector. We will soon be announcing several new board members at Tech Central in the coming weeks as we narrow down which acquisition(s) better suit TCHC to increase our revenues along with shareholder value in the coming days. The timing seems right for this expansion with all the recent legalization activities such as the MORE Act by the US government."

About Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement "MORE Act"

The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Wednesday that legalizes marijuana on the federal level, removing it from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.

The legislation, which passed 24 to 10, has a high chance of approval in the full House where Democrats control the chamber with 234 seats. It's likely to face a tougher battle in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes marijuana legalization.

The legislation allows states to enact their own policies and gives them incentives to clear criminal records of people with low-level marijuana offenses. It also includes a 5% tax on cannabis products that would provide job training and legal assistance to those hit hardest by the war on drugs.

About Tech Central

Tech Central is transitioning into the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD company to provide white label clients with a one stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Tech Central Inc (TCHC) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Joseph Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Joe@techcentralinc.com

Better Mind CBD Contact

info@bettermindcbd.com

SOURCE: Tech Central, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/567540/Cannabis-Expansion-Plans-Announced-By-TCHC-As-MORE-Act-Passed-By-US-House-Judiciary-Committee