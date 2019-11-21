Glowpoint, Inc. to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) on December 11, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2019 / Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSE American:GLOW) ("Glowpoint" or the "Company"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oblong Industries, Inc., provides innovative technologies that drive the next generation of visual and data collaboration, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11 at 1:20 p.m. PST / 4:20 p.m. EST. Pete Holst, President and CEO of Glowpoint will be presenting and meeting with investors.

In addition, management will be available during the day on December 11 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact david@ldmicro.com. The audio of the company's group presentation will be available at http://wsw.com/webcast/ldmicro17/glow/ and the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the live presentation. A copy of Glowpoint's investor deck is available on the Company's website at www.glowpoint.com.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on December 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About Glowpoint

Glowpoint, Inc. (NYSE American:GLOW), through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oblong Industries, Inc. ("Oblong"), provides innovative technologies that enhance the way people work, create, and communicate. With roots in more than two decades of research at the MIT Media Lab, Oblong's flagship product Mezzanine™ is the technology platform defining the next era of computing: multi-stream, concurrent multi-user, multi-screen, multi-device, and multi-location for dynamic and immersive visual collaboration. Oblong is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. To learn more please visit www.oblong.com, and connect via Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Our customers include Fortune 500 and 1000 companies, along with small and medium sized enterprises in a variety of industries, and we supply Oblong's Mezzanine™ systems to Fortune 500 enterprise customers and reseller partners.

Additionally, Glowpoint's IT Service Management solutions provide a comprehensive suite of automated and concierge applications to simplify the user experience and expedite the adoption of video as the primary means of collaboration.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

