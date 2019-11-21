Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - Norvista Capital Corporation (TSXV: NVV) ("Norvista") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeffrey Singer and Mr. David Regan to the Company's Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Singer, who holds an MBA degree from Harvard Business School, has over 25 years of extensive experience in the asset management industry. Most recently, Mr. Singer occupied the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at Investors Group Inc. in Winnipeg. In addition, he acted as Senior Vice President-Global Equities and Head of Global Research at the Caisse de Depot and also spent 17 years in New York as a portfolio manager with Bernstein Investment Research and Management, a subsidiary of Alliance Bernstein L.P.

Mr. Regan, who holds an MBA degree from INSEAD, has had an extensive career in business operations, management consulting and financial services. Mr. Regan most recently served as Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development at DHX Media. Mr. Regan also worked in New York for global management consulting firm A.T. Kearney in the Financial Institutions Group and prior to that role he worked with Canada's Export Development Corporation.

Mr. Stan Spavold, Chairman of Norvista commented, "we are extremely pleased to welcome both Jeff and David to the Board of Norvista as we embark upon our strategy to scale up our investment activity at Norvista. Jeff brings a wealth of experience in portfolio and risk management as well many relationships in the asset management industry. David has hands-on operating experience in addition to his expertise in sourcing and structuring financing transactions. The Board and management of Norvista welcome the opportunity to work closely with Jeff and David to help grow our business."

Concurrent with the election of Messrs. Singer and Regan to the Board, the Company announces the resignation of Mr. Rob Sobey from the Board of Directors. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Sobey for his valuable contribution to the Board over the last several years.

About Norvista

Norvista is a resource-based merchant bank with an investment portfolio of public securities comprised primarily of three core investments located in Mexico, Canada and the United States. Norvista's portfolio of core investee companies is comprised Minera Alamos Inc., Rockcliff Metals Corporation and Nevada Zinc Corporation. Minera Alamos, with two pre-development open pit gold projects in Mexico, is targeting gold production at its Santana project in the first half of 2020. Rockcliff completed an asset acquisition and concurrent $29 million financing in May of this year. Rockcliff is currently carrying out a $21 million exploration program which will be completed by December of 2020. In addition, Rockcliff is proceeding forward with preliminary economic assessments on a number of its projects with the objective of reaching a positive construction decision on one of its projects by the fourth quarter of 2020. Nevada Zinc recently filed a positive preliminary economic assessment on its Lone Mountain zinc project located near Eureka, Nevada. The Lone Mountain project is a high grade, potentially open-pittable mineralized system with an initial resource estimate of approximately 3.3 million tonnes of 7.3% zinc and 0.7% lead. The investee companies' projects provide a balance between later stage exploration and pre-production and are self financing. Norvista maintains and may increase its ownership position in its core holdings through participation in issuer financings as well as share acquisitions in the open market.

Bruce Durham, P.Geo., Chief Operating Officer and a director of Norvista, is a Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Durham is responsible for the scientific and technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Norvista Capital Corporation

Don Christie, President & CEO

Off: (416) 504-4171

dchristie@norvistacapital.com

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Norvista and its invstee companies to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Norvista believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Norvista does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49920