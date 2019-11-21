Technavio has been monitoring the global intravenous fluid bags market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 602.78 million during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global intravenous fluid bags market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 125-page research report with TOC on "Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Hospitals, Home healthcare, and Others), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing use of disposable IV fluid bags. In addition, the increasing preference for non-PVC IV fluid bags is anticipated to further boost the growth of the intravenous fluid bags market.

Disposable IV fluid bags are gaining prominence over traditional IV glass bottles as they do not require excessive cleaning and eliminate the risk of autoclaving and breakage during use. In addition, disposable IV fluid bags minimize the healthcare-associated costs and prevent cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). They provide an option to customize the inner wall coating and are biodegradable in nature. Such benefits are increasing the use of disposable IV fluid bags and will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Intravenous Fluid Bags Market Companies:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Hospital Care, Aesculap, OPM, and Avitum. The company offers products such as PINNACLE Single Chamber Mixing Container, EVA Formulation, 500 mL, Duplex, and Empty PAB Partial Additive Bag.

Baxter International Inc.

Baxter International Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Renal Care, Medication Delivery, Pharmaceuticals, Clinical Nutrition, Advanced Surgery, Acute Therapies, and Other. The company offers products such as MINI-BAG Plus Container Systems and NUMETA G13E for Nutritional Care.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Fresenius Kabi AG is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The company offers products such as Aminomix 1 Novum and Freeflex.

ICU Medical Inc.

ICU Medical Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Infusion Consumables, IV Solutions, Infusion Systems, and Critical Care. The company offers products such as VisIV Container, EVA Infusion Bags, and InfuseOne.

JW Lifescience Corp.

JW Lifescience Corp. is headquartered in South Korea (Republic of Korea) and offers products through the following business segments: Unified business segment and Multi-Chamber Bag.

Intravenous Fluid Bags End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hospitals

Home healthcare

Others

Intravenous Fluid Bags Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

