Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals to Host Facebook Live "HIV Community Conversation" Event with Transgender Advocate Yonce Jones November 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. Eastern

The upcoming discussion, titled Stigma: HIV & Transgender, is the fifth event in the HIV Community Conversations series, which brings key advocates and activists in the HIV community together to talk about issues that matter most to people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS.

"This conversation with Yonce Jones will highlight her experience living with HIV as a transgender woman as she bravely opens up about the stigma she and others continue to face," Robbins commented. "It is an honor to have such a diverse group of perspectives in these HIV Community Conversations each month and it showcases Napo's commitment toward those of us living with the virus."

Tomorrow's discussion is the final HIV Community Conversation prior to the inaugural "HIV Activism Digital Summit," which is scheduled to take place Friday, December 13, 2019 on Napo's social media channels. Presented by Napo, this summit will be the first completely digital, activist-led virtual program in the HIV community and is intended to continue fostering the important conversations needed to address living with HIV and living with comorbidities like HIV-associated diarrhea.

Jones, a transgender woman living with HIV, serves as a Peer Empowerment Leader with Harlem United, an organization in New York City funded by AIDS United's Positive Organizing Project. For nearly three decades, Harlem United has changed lives by helping marginalized communities improve their health and well-being through compassionate, client-centered care.

Robbins is an HIV activist, blogger, writer, social media marketer, and a consultant to Napo. He was recently honored with the National Lesbian & Gay Journalist Association "Excellence in Journalism: Blogging Award". He is a GLAAD-nominated blogger, a keynote and university speaker on sexual health and overcoming difficulty to live well, and he gave a TEDx Talk on how patients use social media to maintain healthy lifestyles despite chronic conditions.

