The global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market size is poised to grow by USD 818.22 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 122-page research report with TOC on "Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) Market Analysis Report by Type (Hormonal intrauterine device and Copper intrauterine device), End-user (Hospitals, Gynecology clinics, and Others) and Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increasing initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations to promote the use of IUDs. Also, long-term efficacy and increased acceptance are anticipated to further boost the growth of the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market.

The increasing initiatives by governments and non-profit organizations to promote the use of IUDs is one of the major reasons behind the IUD market growth. Awareness programs conducted to promote the use of IUDs are targeted towards encouraging birth control measures and family planning to reduce unwanted, mistimed, or unintended pregnancies. The adoption of IUDs is gaining popularity in various countries such as Vietnam, China, and several countries of the former Soviet Union.

Major Five Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Companies:

ALLERGAN

ALLERGAN has business operations under various geographic segments, which include US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. The company offers LILETTA SHI, which is a hormonal, levonorgestrel-releasing system, which can prevent pregnancy up to five years.

Bayer

Bayer operates the business through various segments, which include pharmaceuticals, crop science, consumer health, and animal health. The company's key offerings include Mirena, Jaydess/ Skyla, and Kyleena.

EUROGINE

EUROGINE offers a wide range of products under the intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) category. The company's key offerings include Gold T DIU, Novaplus T 380 Ag ID, Novaplus T 380 Cu IUD, ICO Anchor 375 Ag Normal, IUD Anchor 375 Cu Normal, and IUD Anchor 250 Cu Mini.

Mylan

Mylan operates the business through three geographic segments, which include North America, Europe, and ROW. The company's key offerings in the IUD market include Tiup Cu 375, T shaped Copper T 380 A, and U shaped Copper T 375.

Pregna

Headquartered in India, Pregna offers a wide range of IU Devices. The company's key offerings include Safeload T Cu 380A, Inara Cu 375, Cu 375 Sleek, Inara Cu 250, Silverline Cu 380 Ag, Silverline Cu 200 Ag, Pregna Copper T 380 A, Pregna+, Etherena, and Copper Y Cu 380.

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Hospitals

Gynecology clinics

Others

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

