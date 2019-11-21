Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) ("the Company"), a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. CEO of the Company, Kevin Richardson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

"You made a bold statement, you gave guidance of a million dollars for the fourth quarter," began Jolly. "Have you ever done a million dollars in a quarter and is it sustainable?" he asked. Richardson shared that the Company has never achieved one million dollars of revenue in a single quarter, but is confident in the Company's ability to do so given the potential for exclusivity fees, international shipments, and the recognition of procedural revenue going forward. He further explained that the Company's unique revenue model will be further strengthened by their international portfolio. "We have 84 patents, so we know we're very strongly positioned and are the only game in town for this type of treatment for diabetic foot ulcers," said Richardson.

Jolly then asked about the Company's flagship product, dermaPACE. Richardson explained that the Company currently will have placed around 110 devices in the United States by the end of this year, and has recently announced their goal to increase the number of devices in the United States to 400 by 2020. Richardson explained that patients that require the use of dermaPACE will receive a total of eight treatments. "We get $200 every time the device is used," said Richardson. "Whenever we talk about a placement, that should generate $50,000 to $100,000," he added. Richardson further explained that the Company's PACE technology is significantly more cost effective than the current treatment methods available for diabetic foot ulcers. "We're going to save the system money and at the same time heal patients even faster and better than the existing technologies that are out there."

The conversation then turned to the Company's international expansion in Brazil. Richardson shared that the Company recently signed an agreement with a group in Brazil. "They pay us an exclusivity fee upfront which will be recognized in the fourth quarter," said Richardson, adding that additional revenue will be generated through a per treatment fee. "We split the profit with our partner 50-50," explained Richardson. "Brazil is one of the top five markets in the world for wound care and we're going to be the dominant player in a few years."

To close the interview, Richardson expressed his excitement for the Company's long-term goals, which are being managed by short-term objectives. "So far we are exceeding our expectations and goals," said Richardson. "It's all about having that vision, having a device anywhere and everywhere a wound is treated, getting paid for it, and then laying out the execution plan for investors to measure us as we proceed."

To hear Kevin Richardson's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7430639-sanuwave-health-inc-discusses-significant-revenue-increases-with-the-stock-day-podcast

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.(OTCQB: SNWV) (www.SANUWAVE.com) is a shockwave technology company initially focused on the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue and vascular structures. SANUWAVE's portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, producing new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. SANUWAVE applies its patented PACE technology in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, plastic/cosmetic and cardiac conditions. Its lead product candidate for the global wound care market, dermaPACE, is US FDA cleared for the treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers. The device is also CE Marked throughout Europe and has device license approval for the treatment of the skin and subcutaneous soft tissue in Canada, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. SANUWAVE researches, designs, manufactures, markets and services its products worldwide, and believes it has demonstrated that its technology is safe and effective in stimulating healing in chronic conditions of the foot (plantar fasciitis) and the elbow (lateral epicondylitis) through its U.S. Class III PMA approved OssaTron device, as well as stimulating bone and chronic tendonitis regeneration in the musculoskeletal environment through the utilization of its OssaTron, Evotron and orthoPACE devices in Europe, Asia and Asia/Pacific. In addition, there are license/partnership opportunities for SANUWAVE's shockwave technology for non-medical uses, including energy, water, food and industrial markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of the Company's product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, the Company's ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For additional information about the Company, visit www.sanuwave.com.

Contact:

Millennium Park Capital LLC

Christopher Wynne

312-724-7845

cwynne@mparkcm.com

SANUWAVE Health, Inc.

Kevin Richardson II

CEO and Chairman of the Board

978-922-2447

investorrelations@sanuwave.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/49958