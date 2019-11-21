ROSTOCK, Deutschland und BERLIN und CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CENTOGENE (Nasdaq: CNTG), ein auf seltene Erkrankungen spezialisiertes Unternehmen, welches klinische und genetische Daten zur Beantwortung medizinischer Fragen für Patienten, Ärzte und pharmazeutische Unternehmen einsetzt, gab heute bekannt, dass Holger Friedrich, Mitglied des Aufsichtsrats des Unternehmens, die Gesellschaft darüber informiert hat, dass er mit sofortiger Wirkung, bis auf weiteres sein Amt als Aufsichtsrat ruhen lassen wird.

