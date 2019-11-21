The global intrapartum monitoring devices market size is poised to grow by USD 711.38 million during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005543/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global intrapartum monitoring devices market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 139-page research report with TOC on "Intrapartum monitoring devices Market Analysis Report by Product (Fetal electrodes and Electronic fetal monitors) and End-user (Hospitals, Gynecology/obstetrics clinics, and Others) and Geography (North Americas, Europe, Asia and ROW) 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the market expansion in emerging economies. Also, the rising incidence of preterm births is anticipated to further boost the growth of the intrapartum monitoring devices market.

The market expansion in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil is one of the critical reasons that will drive the intrapartum monitoring devices market growth. There is an increase in the demand for maternal care devices such as resuscitators, pulse oximeters, monitors, warmers, and ultrasounds in both developed and middle-income countries due to high birth rates. Moreover, the need for novel monitoring technology is rising due to the rising number of high-risk pregnancies. Emerging countries are investing heavily in the private healthcare sector, and increasingly focusing on the development of advanced intrapartum monitoring devices. Thus, the market expansion in emerging economies will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Companies:

Arjo

Arjo has business operations under various segments such as patient handling, pressure injury prevention, medical beds, VTE prevention, hygiene, diagnostics, disinfection, and service. The company's key offerings include Sonicaid FM830 Encore Acute Fetal/Maternal Monitoring, Sonicaid Freedom Wireless Transducers, and Sonicaid Team 3 Series Fetal/Maternal Monitor.

GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare operates the business through various segments, which include healthcare systems, life sciences, and healthcare digital. The company's key offerings include Monica Novii Wireless Patch System, Corometrics 250cx Series Maternal/Fetal Monitor, and Mini Telemetry.

Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips has business operations under various segments, such as personal health, diagnosis treatment, connected care health informatics, and healthtech. The company's key offerings include Avalon FM30, Avalon FM50, and Adapt. Cbl TTIUP Fetal monitoring reusable connector cable.

Medtronic

Medtronic operates the business through various segments, namely cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company's key offerings include Kendall Fetal Spiral Electrode System, and Kendall intrauterine pressure catheter IUPC system.

Natus Medical

Natus Medical has business operations under three segments, namely neuro, newborn care, and otometrics. The company offers Nicolet Elite, which is used to detect the fetal heartbeat and assists in the monitoring of peripheral arterial and venous blood flow during labor and delivery.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

Fetal electrodes

Electronic fetal monitors

Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2023)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005543/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com.

Website: https://www.technavio.com/